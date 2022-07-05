Jerry Bruckheimer Had No Problem Putting ‘Maverick’ On (Tom) Cruise Control

While a lot has changed in the 36 years between Top Gun and its long-awaited sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, a few things about the two films have stayed the same — most notably, the involvement of star Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Brucikheimer. And while Maverick certainly carries the Bruckheimer stamp, the producer thinks the film is even more a testament to Cruise, how he’s grown as both an actor and as a producer himself, and how hard he’s worked to bring a real sense of authenticity to the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Brucikheimer)