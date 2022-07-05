‘Holey Moley’ Hosts Reveal Their Spirit Muppets

HOLEY MOLEY – ÒHoley MoleyÓ stars Joe Tessitore, Kermit, and Rob Riggle. (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Along with the usual assortment of competitive contestants and crazy mini-golf holes, the latest season of Holey Moley also features Muppets. They’ve added an interesting new element to this summer’s shows, especially since everyone on the Holey Moley staff is a fan. But, with so many Muppets to choose from, which ones are their favorites? We asked Holey Moley’s lead commentators, Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, to tell us which Muppets they love the most. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rob Riggle & Joe Tessitore)

Holey Moley airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.

