‘AGT’s’ Howie Mandel Sits Back And Watches Dreams Come True

Once upon a time, Howie Mandel was just another talented comedian looking for his big break. He was lucky enough to get his, and now he gets to pay it forward as a judge on America’s Got Talent. As he’s been doing for the show’s last 13 seasons, he’s been evaluating and encouraging the show’s contestants, some of whom have gone on to have a good amount of success as a result of the exposure they’ve gotten from the show. How does Mandel feel about that? Great! But he says he’s not the one who’s making it happen for them — he says he’s just a fortunate bystander as he watches these people make their own dreams come true. (Click on the media bar below to hear Howie Mandel)
