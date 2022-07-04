The ‘Fringe’ Elements That Went Into J.J. Abrams’s Show

After the supernatural success of Lost, executive producer J.J. Abrams was given free reign to create another new show that pushed boundaries within a cleverly constructed narrative. Working with Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, Abrams came up with Fringe, a show that seemed to defy the boundaries of space, time, and psychedelic drugs. The show ran for five intricately constructed seasons and, though it was never a huge ratings hit, amassed a large cult following that has only grown over time. When we spoke to Abrams about the origins of the show, he talked about how he, Kurtzman, and Orci shared some common interests that became the foundation upon which Fringe was built. (Click on the media bar below to hear J.J. Abrams)
Fringe is currently streaming on Freevee and HBO Max.