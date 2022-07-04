Jack Quaid’s Grateful To Be One Of ‘The Boys’

Jack Quaid has been part of The Boys since the very beginning; as a matter of fact, it’s his character’s experience that sets the whole plot of the series in motion. As such, he’s been an integral part of the show, which is just about to complete its third season on Prime Video. The Boys has an exceptionally large ensemble cast, and though there have been a few additions and subtractions over the three seasons, there’s still a large core group that’s been around since Day One. The Boys has already been renewed for a fourth season, and Quaid is overjoyed, because he says that, with each passing year, the show’s cast and crew become more of a family. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jack Quaid)