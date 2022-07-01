Thirty Years Ago: Tom Hanks & His ‘League’ Of Legends

On July 1, 1992, the phrase “there’s no crying in baseball” entered the public vernacular, as Penny Marshall’s A League of Their Own opened in theaters. The movie, which deftly mixed drama and comedy amidst the backdrop of a women’s professional baseball league, featured an ensemble cast led by Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, and — in one of her better-received acting outings — Madonna. Hanks was just a year away from the first of his two consecutive Oscars, and he turned in a stellar performance playing team manager Jimmy Dugan, At the time the movie was released, he told us it was important for him to take a role like that. (Click on the media bar to hear Tom Hanks)
When the movie was being filmed, most of the game scenes were shot at venues in rural Indiana, where there wasn’t much to do when the cameras stopped rolling. So, as Hanks told us, the actors created their own fun, and he specifically enjoyed one of the activities co-star Geena Davis arranged for the cast. (Click on the media bar to hear Tom Hanks)