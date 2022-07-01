Cha Cha’ Stars Cooper Raiff & Dakota Johnson Share Their Off-Screen (& On-Screen) Magic

In the movie Cha Cha Real Smooth, writer/director Cooper Raiff and producer Dakota Johnson also play the film’s leads, who find themselves in a relationship that teeters on the precipice between platonic and romantic. The chemistry between the pair is evident on the screen, and it wasn’t just something they shared in front of the camera. With their duties behind the camera, Raiff and Johnson developed a working rapport that very much resembled the one they shared on the screen, albeit one with fewer romantic prospects. Though, when you hear them talking about working with each other, you do get the idea that they almost sound like an old married couple. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cooper Raiff & Dakota Johnson)
Cha Cha Real Smooth is currently streaming on Apple TV+.