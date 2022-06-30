How ‘The West Wing’ Educated Rob Lowe

While a lot of people are learning about the way the White House is run from the current drama playing out on television, another generation got its education by watching The West Wing, the fast-paced drama that deftly balanced its stories with civics lessons about the way the American presidency operates. Rob Lowe, whose character started out as the Bartlet administration’s deputy communications director and wound up running for Congress himself, picked up a lot of information just by reading the scripts. We spoke to him during The West Wing’s run, and he talked about the pieces of knowledge he was learning from the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rob Lowe)