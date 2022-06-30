Giancarlo Esposito Reflects On His Roles

Giancarlo Esposito’s career in show business began way back in the 1960s, when — as a 10-year-old — he had a role in a Broadway musical. In the years and decades since then, he’s amassed nearly 200 film and TV credits, and he’s been nominated for five Emmy Awards. And, at the age of 64, he’s currently carrying a workload you’d expect to find from someone half his age: He’s currently got active roles on Better Call Saul, The Boys, The Mandalorian, and Godfather of Harlem. Speaking at a panel for The Boys at Awesome Con 2022, he talked about how he judges the roles he’s played throughout his career, along with some of the similarities and differences between his current roles. (Click on the media bar below to hear Giancarlo Esposito)
The Boys is currently streaming on Prime Video, Breaking Bad is currently streaming on Netflix, Better Call Saul’s final season resumes July 11, and Season 3 of The Mandalorian will arrive in 2023.