Ethan Hawke Couldn’t Resist ‘Phone’ Call From ‘Sinister’ Scott Derrickson

When Ethan Hawke starred in Scott Derrickson’sSinister 10 years ago, it was a great experience for both of them, and the horror film was well received by fans of the genre. So, when Derrickson wanted to make another supernatural thriller, The Black Phone, he reached out to Hawke again. And, although Hawke was reluctant to play a serial killer at first, he told us his trust in Derrickson as a director and screenwriter was his main motivation for joining the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ethan Hawke)