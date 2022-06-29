‘South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2’ Premiering July 13 On Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced that the service’s next “South Park” made-for-streaming movie, SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS PART 2, will premiere Wednesday, July 13 in the U.S. and roll out internationally in all markets where the service is available. The first three “South Park” events – SOUTH PARK: POST COVID, SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID and SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS – are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.
In SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS PART 2, a drought has brought the town of South Park to the brink of disaster.
This year, “South Park” the series celebrates the 25th anniversary of its August 13, 1997 debut on Comedy Central. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short “The Spirit of Christmas,” and from there were launched into television history. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. “South Park’s” website is SouthPark.cc.com.