Kevin Costner: ‘Yellowstone’s’ Ranch Life Is A Hit With Viewers

Yellowstone has been a great ride so far for Kevin Costner. The Oscar-winning actor is now in his fifth season headlining the cast of the Western-themed drama, which has been well-received by both critics and audiences alike. Costner thinks the show’s appeal can be summed up very simply, since it shows people a way of life that’s considered old-fashioned, yet still has a vital place and role in modern America. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Costner)
Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres November 13 on Paramount Network, and previous seasons are currently streaming on Peacock.