‘Jurassic World’ Goes Retro With ‘Real’ Dinosaurs On The Set

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(from left) Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) in Jurassic World Dominion, co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow.

In our world, the year is 2022, but in Jurassic World, it might as well be 1994. Even though filmmaking has changed a lot in the last 28 years, it’s almost as if time has stood still on the Jurassic movie sets. As Laura Dern discovered when she returned to the franchise for Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow didn’t want his actors interacting with virtual dinosaurs through green-screen technology, so the movie’s dinosaurs — just like they were for the original Jurassic Park films — are animatronic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Laura Dern)

Jurassic World: Dominion is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak