In ’90s Movies, Gary Cole Wanted To Be A ‘Brady’ Blast From The Past

Every American kid of a certain age grew up watching The Brady Bunch on TV in the 1970s, so it seemed like a no-brainer that Hollywood decided to dip into its bag of nostalgia for a Brady Bunch film in 1995. The resulting movie, oh-so-cleverly called The Brady Bunch Movie, became a modest hit, and even critics enjoyed the film’s campy fun. Gary Cole played the family’s patriarch, Mike Brady, and when the film was released, he told us he wanted his version of Mike to pay homage to the original, so he spent a lot of time studying Robert Reed’s TV version. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gary Cole)