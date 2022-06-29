Chris Hemsworth Is Always Up For Some More ‘Thor’

Technically, Chris Hemsworth’s contract to play Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was set to expire following Avengers: Endgame. But here he is, back again for another film, Thor: Love and Thunder. (Though the new film is part of the MCU’s Phase Four, it follows Thor: Ragnarok in the MCU timeline, taking place before the events of Infinity War and Endgame.) Hemsworth says he’s glad that Marvel chose to continue making Thor films, because the role has been better for him than he’d ever imagined it would be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Hemsworth)
Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8.