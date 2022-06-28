Reactions To Tony Shaloub’s Manic ‘Monk’ Were Wide & Wonderful

The role of Adrian Monk was an artistic and critical breakthrough for veteran actor Tony Shaloub, who had toiled for more than 15 years on various shows (including Wings) without as much as a single awards nomination. But once Monk premiered, that streak ended with a vengeance. He was nominated for Outstanding Lead Character in a Comedy Series for each of the show’s eight seasons, and he won three times. Viewers also loved the character and his trademark obsessive-compulsive disorder; Shalhoub says he’s heard from fans over the years, and he’s been amazed by not only the volume of feedback he’s gotten, but also the diversity of people who have reached out to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tony Shaloub)
Monk is currently streaming on Prime Video and Peacock