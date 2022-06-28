Heidi Klum’s Favorite Thing About ‘AGT’? It’s All About The Stories

One of the things people love about America’s Got Talent, of course, is the breathtaking array of performances that encompass all kinds of artistic endeavors, from conventional to crazy. But Heidi Klum, who’s spent nine seasons behind the judge’s table on AGT, thinks there’s a lot more than just that. One of the things she finds most appealing about the show, she explained to us, is how many of the contestants come to the stage with stories that make you want to cheer them on. (Click on the media bar below to hear Heidi Klum)
America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.