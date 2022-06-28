Gigs With Great Talent Raises Tom Cruise

Over the course of his career, Tom Cruise has been surrounded by Oscar winners, though he has yet to win one for himself. (He has been nominated three times — for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia — without a victory.) In fact, Paul Newman won his first Oscar in a Cruise movie, The Color of Money; Dustin Hoffman won starring opposite Cruise in Rain Man; Cuba Gooding Jr. won one for Jerry Maguire; and directors Barry Levinson and Oliver Stone have won Oscars for their Cruise-starring films. He’s also shared the screen with such Oscar-winning actors as Jack Nicholson, Holly Hunter, Russell Crowe, and Jamie Foxx, as well as working with Oscar-winning directors like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. Having made a habit of working with some of the most talented people in Hollywood, Cruise told us that getting the opportunity to see their work and hear their stories has affected him and his career in profound ways. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)