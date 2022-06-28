Disney Tackles Big Bucks In New Biopic ‘Rise’

The story of Giannis Antetokounmpo is an inspiring one, going from the streets of Athens, Greece to his role in bringing the Milwaukee Bucks their first NBA championship in 50 years. Now, the story of Antetokounmpo and his family — including his ball-playing brothers — has been turned into an inspirational biopic called Rise, produced by none other than Walt Disney Pictures. In talking about the film, Antetokounmpo talked about what it meant to him for Disney to want to share his story with the world. (Click on the media bar to hear Giannis Antetokounmpo)