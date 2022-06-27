Gru-Some Details: Why Steve Carell Puts So Much Into His Minion

Minions: The Rise of Gru marks the fifth film in which Steve Carell has voiced the popular character Gru. The character first appeared in 2010’s Despicable Me (and will feature again in Despicable Me 4, due in theaters in July 2024), and it’s been one that’s endeared Carell to millions of kids worldwide. Even though it’s just his voice, Carell explains he puts a lot of thought and effort into everything Gru says, because he wants to make sure the character is as authentic as possible. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Carell)
Minions: The Rise of Gru opens in theaters this Friday.