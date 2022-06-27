Diego Luna’s Grateful To Show More ‘Andor’

Star Wars fans first met the character of Cassian Andor in the 2016 film Rogue One, which was set right before the action of the original Star Wars (aka Episode IV: A New Hope) in the franchise’s timeline. Now the Star Wars universe is delving deeper into the character’s mythology with Andor. The new series is a prequel to Rogue One, starting five years before the events of Rogue One, and Diego Luna — who played the character in the movie — is back to play him on the show. Luna says he loved the character in Rogue One and that he’s thrilled to be given an opportunity to explore Andor’s backstory in a lot more depth. (Click on the media bar below to hear Diego Luna)