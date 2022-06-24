To Play The King, Austin Butler Turned To Queen

Traditionally, actors starring in big-name biopics have been magnets for award nominations, and it probably won’t be any different for Austin Butler, who’s getting rave reviews for his performance as the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, in director Baz Lurhmann’s new Elvis. Of course, playing the musical icon also meant recreating some of his most famous moments on stage, and Butler admitted that he had a lot of anxiety about doing that. He did, however, tell us that he got some help from a friend with first-hand knowledge of what he’d be going through. (Click on the media bar below to hear Austin Butler)