Paramount+ Releases Trailer For New Original Film ‘Honor Society’

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for its upcoming original film, HONOR SOCIETY, a bold YA comedy starring Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo. The film will be available to stream on Friday, July 29, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K., and later this year in Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.
Honor is an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into an Ivy League college … assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin. Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael.
In addition to Rice and Matarazzo, the cast also includes Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Armani Jackson and Amy Keum.
HONOR SOCIETY is directed by Oran Zegman, with screenplay by David A. Goodman. The film is produced by Michael Lewen and executive produced by Ron French and Don Dunn.