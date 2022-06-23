When Tom Cruise Makes Movies, He Doesn’t Just Go To Work, He Goes To School

Sure, it was a while ago, but there was a time when Tom Cruise was a Hollywood newbie, just starting out with a lot to learn. So, he made a point of learning — from anyone and everyone he could. He would chat with other actors and crew members until he became an expert on all aspects of making movies. Now, he’s got a reputation for being on of the most hands-on actors and producers in Hollywood. Speaking at the 2022 Cannes MasterClass Conversation, Cruise talked about why he was so eager to learn so many different things. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)
Cruise’s latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, is now playing in theaters.