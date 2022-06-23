‘Spy Kids’ Reboots, With Robert Rodriguez Returning
Gina Rodriguez (Awake, Someone Great, Annihilation), Zachary Levi(Shazam!, American Underdog, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Everly Carganilla (Yes Day, The Chair, The Afterparty) and newcomer Connor Esterson have been cast as the franchise’s new family.
The franchise’s original creator and director Robert Rodriguez (We Can Be Heroes, Alita: Battle Angel) will write, direct and produce the next film, which will introduce the world to a new family of spies. Racer Max will co-write. The film marks Rodriguez’s second family film with Netflix, following the breakout success of the 2020 family action film We Can Be Heroes.
David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, which will oversee development and production. Elizabeth Avellan and Racer Max will also produce.
Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.
Netflix’s expanding slate of all-audience movies includes Shawn Levy’s time travel spectacle film The Adam Project, Robert Rodriguez’s action-packed family film We Can Be Heroes, family comedy YES DAY, starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez and Jenna Ortega; as well as the upcoming fantasy adventure Slumberland, directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Jason Momoa, Enola Holmes 2, starring Millie Bobby Brown back as the clever and fearless detective, and the enchanting fantasy The School for Good Evil, starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.
In addition to Spy Kids, Skydance’s slate with Netflix includes the upcoming Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds, which premiered on March 11 and became one of Netflix’s most popular films, as well as the mega-hits The Old Guard and 6 Underground. Skydance’s upcoming slate also includes the highly successful Top Gun: Maverick, the seventh and eighth installments of the wildly popular Mission: Impossible series, and The Greatest Beer Run Ever.
When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.