Iman Vellani Hits The Jackpot With ‘Ms. Marvel’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios’ MS. MARVEL, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Daniel McFadden. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

When it comes to an actor with no Hollywood experience getting the lead role in a new Marvel television series, the odds are roughly somewhere between winning the Powerball lottery and getting struck by lightning. Yet that’s exactly what happened for Iman Vellani, who was cast as Kamala Khan in the series named after her alter ego, Ms. Marvel. Before the show and her casting were announced, she had to keep the news to herself, but once it was made public, she told us how excited she was to become Ms. Marvel. (Click on the media bar below to hear Iman Vellani)

Ms. Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+.

New Trailers

