CBS Releases 2022-2023 Fall Schedule

CBS announced today the premiere dates for its 2022-2023 fall season that begins Monday, Sept. 19. The Network will roll out the strategic launches of four new shows and 18 returning series over a few weeks.
Of note, the new romance adventure competition THE REAL LOVE BOAT will now air at 9:00 PM on Wednesdays, leading into THE AMAZING RACE in its new time period at 10:00 PM.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (35th season premiere)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (sixth season premiere)
8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS (second season premiere, NTP)
9:00-10:00 PM SO HELP ME TODD (SERIES DEBUT)
10:00-11:00 PM CSI: VEGAS (second season premiere, NTP)
SUNDAY, OCT. 2 (Football Doubleheader)*
7:30-8:30 PM 60 MINUTES
8:30-9:30 PM THE EQUALIZER (third season premiere)
9:30-10:30 PM EAST NEW YORK (SERIES DEBUT)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR (RTP)
9:00-10:00 PM THE REAL LOVE BOAT (SERIES DEBUT, NTP)
10:00-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
8:00-9:00 PM S.W.A.T. (sixth season premiere, NTP)
9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (SERIES DEBUT)
10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (13th season premiere)
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES
8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (RTP)
9:00-10:00 PM EAST NEW YORK (RTP)
10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (14th season premiere, NTP)