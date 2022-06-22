With ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth,’ Dakota Johnson Puts On Her Producer’s Hat

Dakota Johnson continues to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Just as Don and Melanie both parlayed their acting success into producing careers, so has their daughter. Dakota started her production company, TeaTime Pictures, a couple of years ago, and the new movie Cha Cha Real Smooth is one of its first ventures. Johnson, who also stars alongside writer/director Cooper Raiff, talked about how excited she was to produce the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dakota Johnson)
Cha Cha Real Smooth is currently streaming on Apple TV+.