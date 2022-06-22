Sylvester Stallone: Even On TV, It’s Good To Be The ‘King’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Slyvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi of the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Cr: Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? At the age of 75, Sylvester Stallone is doing something he’s never done before: starring in a television series. In Tulsa King, Stallone plays a mob boss who, after serving a 25-year prison sentence, falls back on old habits and tries to set up a crime syndicate in Tulsa, Oklahoma. So why did Stallone — who’s been making movies for more than five decades — suddenly get the urge to do something on a smaller screen? He talked to us about why he found Tulsa King so appealing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)

 

 Tulsa King will premiere November 13 on Paramount+.

