Making ‘Mnemonic’ Wasn’t Easy For Keanu Reeves

2021 might have been a strange year, but at least it wasn’t as strange as the movie Johnny Mnemonic made it out to be. The dystopian futuristic thriller was made in 1995 and featured Keanu Reeves as a man with a cybernetic memory implant, and though it was a modest box office hit at the time, its stature has grown over time, and it’s now considered a cult classic. Speaking at the time of the movie’s release, Reeves talked about the challenges he and first-time director Robert Longo faced in making the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves)