Apple TV+ New Limited Series ‘Five Days at Memorial’ Premiering August 12

In anticipation of the global premiere of “Five Days at Memorial” on Friday, August 12, today Apple TV+ unveiled the teaser for the highly anticipated new limited series based on the book of the same name. Hailing from Academy Award winner John Ridley (“The Other History of the DC Universe,” “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992”) and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse (“Jack Ryan,” “Lost”), and starring Emmy-award nominee Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine (“CHiPs”), and Emmy-award winner Cherry Jones (“Transparent”, “Succession”), “Five Days at Memorial” is based on actual events chronicling the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.
“Five Days at Memorial’ will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, August 12, 2022, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday through September 16, 2022.