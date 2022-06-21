Tom Cruise Could See ‘Minority Report’s’ Bright Future

We haven’t quite made it to the year 2054 — when the film Minority Report is set — quite yet. But the futuristic thriller is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Based on a short story by renowned science fiction writer Philip K. Dick, the film was directed by Steven Spielberg and starred Tom Cruise, and it won critical acclaim for its story, direction, and performances. That came as no surprise to Cruise; he told us he was convinced of the film’s potential the first time he read the script. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)