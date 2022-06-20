What Kept Ethan Hawke From Hanging Up On ‘The Black Phone’?

By Hollywood Outbreak
Ethan Hawke as The Grabber in The Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson.

In his new movie, The Black Phone, Ethan Hawke plays completely against type by portraying a serial killer who terrorizes children. Hawke, who’s much better known for his appearances in slice-of-life drama films and science fiction movies, was initially reluctant to play a role he considered to be so evil. So, why did he decide to join the film? He told us he felt a lot better about things after he read the script and found that he wouldn’t be showing his face. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ethan Hawke)

The Black Phone opens in theaters this Friday.

