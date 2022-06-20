What Kept Ethan Hawke From Hanging Up On ‘The Black Phone’?

In his new movie, The Black Phone,Ethan Hawke plays completely against type by portraying a serial killer who terrorizes children. Hawke, who’s much better known for his appearances in slice-of-life drama films and science fiction movies, was initially reluctant to play a role he considered to be so evil. So, why did he decide to join the film? He told us he felt a lot better about things after he read the script and found that he wouldn’t be showing his face. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ethan Hawke)