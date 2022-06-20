‘Lost’ Creator Found The Fans To Be A Lot Of Fun

For six years, fans were entranced by the fate of the surviving passengers from Oceanic Airlines Flight 815, and Lost became appointment television for millions of viewers every week. Along the way, the show earned more than 50 Emmy Award nominations, picking up 11 of the statuettes. Running from 2004 to 2010, the show also aired during the ascendancy of social media, which gave the show’s audience a whole new way of interacting with it. Damon Lindelof was one of the creators and executive producers throughout the entire run of Lost, and he told us that his favorite memories of the show came from when he got to have his own experiences with the show’s fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Damon Lindelof)