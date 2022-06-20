‘Elvis’ Movie Gets The Priscilla Presley Seal Of Approval

Very few people knew Elvis Presley in the way Priscilla Presley did. She met him when she was just 14 years old, and their long-simmering romance led to marriage a few weeks before her 22nd birthday. She gave birth to his only child, and though they divorced in 1973, they remained close friends until the end of his life. So, if anybody is going to be able to speak to the credibility of a movie about Elvis, it would be Priscilla. She got a private screening of Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic, Elvis, and she told us she was amazed by the job Luhrmann did with the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Priscilla Presley)