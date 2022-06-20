‘Batman And Robin’ At 25: Still ‘Disappointing’ To George Clooney

If you were to rank all of the various Batman movies over the years, chances are that 1997’s Batman and Robin is going to fall in the bottom half. Maybe the bottom quarter. And possibly at the very bottom. Over the years, the movie’s been maligned by critics and Batman buffs who have criticized the story, the acting, and yes, George Clooney’s infamous Bat-suit. In fact, the film’s reception was so bad, another planned sequel was called off, leaving the series to be rebooted by Christopher Nolan several years later. When it comes to Batman and Robin’s chilly reception, Clooney will admit to his share of the blame, but he says that, when it comes right down to it, there was a perfect storm of problems that made the film less successful than its predecessors. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)