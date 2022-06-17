‘The End Is Nye’ Premiering August 25 On Peacock
THE END IS NYE sends Bill Nye into the most epic global disasters imaginable - both natural and unnatural – and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them. Each stand- alone episode takes a hell-bent dive into the mystery and terror of one specific threat. Every catastrophe is abundant with thrills, but also offer hope and a way forward – a scientific blueprint for surviving anything that comes our way. The series is hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner and renowned science educator, engineer, author, and inventor Bill Nye. Each episode also features a brief cameo by longtime science advocate and series EP Seth MacFarlane.
The One-Hour Disaster Science Series From Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door, Universal Television Alternative Studios, and UCP, Drops on Peacock August 25