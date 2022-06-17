Producer/Star Dakota Johnson Thinks ‘Cha Cha’ Ran Really Smoothly

One of the breakout films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was Cha Cha Real Smooth, and it’s now available for everyone to see. The film is the brainchild of director Cooper Raiff, who also wrote its script, stars in the film, and was even one of the film’s editors. Dakota Johnson bought into Raiff’s vision from the very start, producing the film through her new production company. She also stars in the film, and she told us that it’s turned out to be everything they hoped it would be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dakota Johnson)
Cha Cha Real Smooth is currently streaming on Apple TV+.