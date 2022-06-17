Jeff Goldblum’s ‘Jurassic’ Reunion With Sam Neill Is A Happy One

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(from left) Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) and Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise) in Jurassic World Dominion, co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow.

In the Jurassic Park franchise, it almost felt like stars Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill were playing a game of hide and seek. After appearing together in the original film, Goldblum was in the first sequel, but Neill wasn’t. Then Neill starred in Jurassic Park III, but Goldblum was gone. Goldblum, of course, returned to the franchise in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and now the two of them are finally reunited in the new Jurassic World: Dominion. Goldblum insists he wasn’t trying to avoid Neill all these years, and it’s been great to work with him on Dominion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeff Goldblum)

Jurassic World: Dominion is now playing in theaters.

