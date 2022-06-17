Jeff Goldblum’s ‘Jurassic’ Reunion With Sam Neill Is A Happy One

In the Jurassic Park franchise, it almost felt like stars Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill were playing a game of hide and seek. After appearing together in the original film, Goldblum was in the first sequel, but Neill wasn’t. Then Neill starred in Jurassic Park III, but Goldblum was gone. Goldblum, of course, returned to the franchise in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and now the two of them are finally reunited in the new Jurassic World: Dominion. Goldblum insists he wasn’t trying to avoid Neill all these years, and it’s been great to work with him on Dominion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeff Goldblum)
Jurassic World: Dominion is now playing in theaters.