Even Before ‘Lightyear,’ Chris Evans Was Drawn To Animation

TRIAL AND ERROR – After being marooned on a hostile planet, Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans) attempts multiple test flights in an effort to recreate the complicated fuel required to reach hyperspeed so he and the whole crew can return to Earth. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director “Finding Dory”) and produced by Galyn Susman (“Toy Story That Time Forgot”), Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear” opens in U.S. theaters on June 17, 2022. © 2021 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

With everything he’s done since then, it’s easy to forget that a younger Chris Evans was featured in the voice cast of 2007’s TMNT (the initials, of course, standing for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). That same year, he could be heard in another, little-known animated film, Battle for Terra. Now, for the first time in 15 years, Evans is back in the animation game, providing the voice of the human Buzz Lightyear in the new film Lightyear. He’s thrilled to be featured in another animated movie, especially since he says he almost made a career of it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Evans)

 Lightyear is now playing in theaters.

