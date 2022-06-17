Even Before ‘Lightyear,’ Chris Evans Was Drawn To Animation

With everything he’s done since then, it’s easy to forget that a younger Chris Evans was featured in the voice cast of 2007’s TMNT (the initials, of course, standing for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). That same year, he could be heard in another, little-known animated film, Battle for Terra. Now, for the first time in 15 years, Evans is back in the animation game, providing the voice of the human Buzz Lightyear in the new film Lightyear. He’s thrilled to be featured in another animated movie, especially since he says he almost made a career of it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Evans)