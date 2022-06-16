The ‘Future’ Technology That Had Michael J. Fox Seeing Eye-To-Eye … With Himself

When Back to the Future 2 was being filmed in 1989, CGI for movies was still in its infancy. So, when it came time to put together scenes in which some of the characters came face-to-face with their future (and past) selves, director Robert Zemeckis had to work a little bit of practical magic. And when Michael J. Fox had a scene where he played several of his family members at a kitchen table, a little magic wouldn’t suffice — Zemeckis had to be a wizard. Fortunately, at the time of the movie’s release, Fox told us that Zemeckis and the rest of the film’s crew were well prepared for the task. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael J. Fox)