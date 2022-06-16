New Remake Isn’t Your Father’s ‘Father Of The Bride’

Father of the Bride started out as a novel in 1949, and it was adapted into a movie starring Spencer Tracy the following year. Then, in 1991, Steve Martin took on the paternal role for a remake, with Diane Keaton playing his wife. And now, a new remake has just been released, featuring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan in those roles. Of course, both Garcia and Estefan were aware of the earlier incarnations of the film, and they wanted to do it justice, but they also told us the story’s been updated to give it a definite modern-day spin. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andy Garcia & Gloria Estefan)
Father of the Bride is currently streaming on HBO Max.