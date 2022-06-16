Better Late Than Never: Ewan McGregor’s Feeling ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Love

When the movies in the Star Wars prequel trilogy were released, it was difficult to get a read on the public’s perception of them. There was plenty of hype surrounding them and, of course, they were huge box office hits. But there was also a feeling that the trilogy — especially Episode 1 and Episode 2 — didn’t live up to expectations at the time, an idea driven home by the decidedly mixed reviews they received. (Oh yeah, and then there was Jar Jar Binks. The less said about him, the better, right?) But now that the nine-film series, collectively known as the Skywalker Saga, is complete, it’s become much easier to re-evaluate the prequel trilogy with the benefit of hindsight. And Ewan McGregor, who played the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in those three films (and has returned to it in the new Disney+ series), says he’s feeling a lot more love for the prequels these days, especially from a certain generation of fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ewan McGregor)