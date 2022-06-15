Robert De Niro Trusted ‘Father’ To Be True Italian

About My Father is a semi-fictionalized account of comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and the relationship he’s got with his Italian immigrant father. To play the father, Maniscalco turned to the ultimate Italian-American actor, Robert De Niro, who agreed to take the role. He explained he wouldn’t have taken the role if it had been a stereotypical portrayal, but between the script (co-written by Maniscalco) and its director, he was confident about the role being worth his while.(Click on the media bar below to hear Robert De Niro)
About My Father is currently in post-production, with no release date set.