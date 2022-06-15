Paramount+ Releases Trailer For New Original Series ‘Tulsa King’ Starring Sylvester Stallone

Paramount+ has released the official teaser trailer for the service’s upcoming original series TULSA KING starring Academy Award(R) nominee Sylvester Stallone. Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award(R) winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who also serves as showrunner and writer. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, TULSA KING will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, November 13th on Paramount+.
TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The series also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”).
The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.
Mirroring the successful 2021 launches of 1883 and MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, Paramount Network will air a linear sneak peek of TULSA KING’s debut episode on Nov. 13, as a special simulcast event immediately following the highly anticipated Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone.” Similarly, the second episode of TULSA KING will air behind “Yellowstone” on Nov. 20. All remaining episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+. TULSA KING will also premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 13th, followed by a premiere in Australia and The UK on November 14th. The series will air later this year on Paramount+ in Latin America and in additional territories upon the launch of the service.