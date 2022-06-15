‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Says Show Brings New Views To The MCU

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios’ MS. MARVEL, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Daniel McFadden. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe branches out in new directions in its post-Avengers phase, the studio is broadening its appeal with new kinds of shows and characters. Ms. Marvel represents a perfect example of this, according to its star, Iman Vellani. She told us the show mixes elements that have been seen in other Marvel properties, but adds in some unique elements that haven’t been explored before, and Vellani thinks the result is something a lot of fans will love. (Click on the media bar below to hear Iman Vellani.)

Ms. Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+.

