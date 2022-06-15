How Anthony Hopkins Channeled His Inner Hannibal For ‘Silence Of The Lambs’

In a distinguished film career that dates back to the 1960s, Sir Anthony Hopkins received his first Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs. Of course, the film swept the Academy Awards, winning for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and acting awards for Hopkins and his co-star, Jodie Foster. When the film was released, Hopkins explained to us the process he undertook in figuring out how to play the now-iconic role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Hopkins)