Bobby Brown ‘Steps’ Into The Public Eye Again

Seventeen years after his first reality show, Bobby Brown is back with a second. Bobby Brown: Every Little Step focuses on the life he’s built following the deaths of his wife, Whitney Houston, and their daughter — a life that includes a new wife and more kids. Of course, the show also follows Brown’s career, as his old group New Edition embarked on a 30-city tour earlier this year. In fact, there isn’t a lot that’s not caught by prying cameras, but Brown told us he really doesn’t mind living his life in the public eye. In fact, he admits that he enjoys it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bobby Brown)
Bobby Brown Every Little Step airs Tuesday nights on A&E.