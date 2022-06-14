Steph Curry Names His ‘Holey Moley’ Muppet Of Choice

Fortunately, Holey Moley was filmed during the NBA offseason, because Steph Curry’s got a lot on his plate at the moment. But when he was filming the show, Curry — who doubles as its on-camera club pro and behind-the-scenes executive producer — got to work with this season’s special guests, the Muppets. And although Curry hopes to make the Boston Celtics say it’s not easy being green, he admits to being a big Kermit the Frog fan himself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steph Curry)

Holey Moley airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.

