Hugh Bonneville: Everyone Was On Board For ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie

Downton Abbey has been a true ensemble drama throughout its six seasons on television and two subsequent feature films. Fifteen cast members who appear in the new film, Downton Abbey — A New Era have been with the show since its very first season, while another 13 actors appearing in the film were there for at least part of its TV run. That kind of consistency — both on and behind the cameras — has made the show an extremely pleasant experience for all involved, according to star Hugh Bonneville, who told us the existence of the two films is a testament to the whole team’s love for one another. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Bonneville)
Downton Abbey — A New Era is now playing in theaters and available On Demand.